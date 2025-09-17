Daniel Padilla and Kaila Estrada now in a relationship, says Ogie Diaz

Daniel Padilla and Kaila Estrada are reportedly in a relationship, according to talent manager and showbiz insider Ogie Diaz in his YouTube vlog Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update.

“Eto na Mama Loi, may bago nang magjowa si Daniel Padilla daw, may jowa na! May nagsabi sakin, depende na lang sa kanila kung idedeny nila o aaminin,” Ogie revealed in the vlog.

Diaz claims that a trustworthy source has verified the two young celebrities’ official relationship. According to reports, this explains why they have been seen together a lot, especially when they have been seen viewing movies together.

“Tapos ayan, spotted na naman sila, magkasama na naman sila. Sa Reddit lumabas (picture na magkasama),” he added.

The sightings have stoked fan suspicion, implying that Daniel and Kaila’s relationship is developing into something more serious.

Diaz further confirmed that there is no problem with the supposed romance, stating that they are both single and available to date.

“Tsaka jusko naman, wala naman silang sinagasaan o tinapakan. Pareho naman silang single. Kahit si Kathryn meron na din (BF), lagi naman silang nakikita ni Mayor Mark Alcala, although wala pang pag-amin,” Ogie explained, referring to Padilla’s former long-time love team partner Kathryn Bernardo.

He continued: “Dito kay Kaila at Daniel, isang source ang nagsabi na sila na. Ngayon, bahala na sila kung gusto nilang i-deny ito or aminin.”