Damosa Land 5150 ignites fierce duel

With a stellar field primed for a high-stakes showdown of power, speed and strategy, the Open division of the Damosa Land 5150 Triathlon on Samal Island is shaping up to be a battle for the ages — one that promises to push elite triathletes to their limits on a course that is as beautiful as it is brutal.

Set against the pristine backdrop of the Davao Gulf, the inaugural 5150 Samal race — firing off this Sunday (Sept. 21) — offers far more than medals.

At stake are bragging rights as the first-ever champions of a course that’s yet to be conquered, delivering an unforgettable race experience both for competitors and spectators alike.

Among the top male contenders are Davao’s Elgin Ong, Diego Ma, Jan Paulo Bucu, Jay Ramos and Ruark Cadelina, along with strong regional talents like Ed Pantujan and Marcel Puentespina of Digos City, Ferdinand Lee of Naga, Hamnor Manabilang of Cotabato City, Janmart Penserga of Tagum and Seth Sabuga from Panabo.

Representing broader national and international regions are athletes from Cagayan de Oro, Parañaque, Mandaluyong and as far as Auckland, all of whom have their eyes set on the title.

On the women’s side, Clare Ciriaco, Ira Kaye Bragat, Ivy Mar Daguplo and Melgin Hibaya lead a spirited charge in what is expected to be a fiercely contested duel for the crown in the idyllic Bridgeport community.

Organized by Sunrise Events Inc., the Damosa Land 5150 Samal is more than a race — it’s a celebration of athletic spirit, community support, and the raw, untamed beauty of Samal Island.