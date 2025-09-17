Classes, work suspended in Aurora, Nueva Ecija due to 'Mirasol'

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – Classes and work have been suspended in several municipalities and cities in Aurora and Nueva Ecija today, September 17, due to the effects of Tropical Cyclone Mirasol.

In its latest advisory, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Central Luzon announced that suspensions at all levels are in effect for Casiguran, Maria Aurora, Baler, Dipaculao, Dilasag, Dinalungan, and San Luis in Aurora, and Lupao, Science City of Muñoz, Talugtug, Licab, and Talavera in Nueva Ecija.

Work is also suspended in Lupao and Science City of Muñoz, Nueva Ecija.

The suspensions aim to ensure public safety. The DILG is reminding everyone to stay informed and prepared through #OperationListo and #BidaAngHanda.