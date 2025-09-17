Cardi B expecting fourth child while recently cleared in civil assault case

Cardi B is celebrating more than just her music career as she announced she is expecting her fourth child, her first with NFL star boyfriend Stefon Diggs. The “Outside” rapper revealed the news in a pre-taped interview with CBS News, sharing that she had waited until she felt ready to go public.

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” Cardi told anchor Gayle King. She added with excitement, “I’m excited.” The couple began dating in October 2024, a month after Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, with whom she shares three children: Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and 1-year-old Blossom.

“Me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other,” Cardi said. “We’re like in the same space in our careers. I feel like we’re really great and one of the best at what we do. And me and him think the same way. ‘Yeah, you’re one of the greatest, but what’s next? What are we doing again? We have to do it again, all the time.’ We’re never, like, comfortable. We just have to keep going it and that’s just what we are.”

She also described the sense of security Diggs gives her, joking that it is not just about “how big he is” physically. “He just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong,” Cardi explained, adding that he recently helped her regain her composure after experiencing a panic attack during her album rollout.

Cardi’s personal life has also included a recent legal victory. Earlier this month, she was cleared of a $24 million assault claim brought by Emani Ellis, who alleged that Cardi scratched her face in Beverly Hills in 2018 while shouting racial slurs. The jury dismissed the claims after Cardi’s lawyers explained that Ellis had aggressively approached her, attempting to film her at a medical office. Cardi was approximately four months pregnant with her first child at the time and had sought to keep her pregnancy private, away from media scrutiny.

The rapper’s announcement comes as she prepares for her upcoming Little Miss Drama Tour, set to kick off in February, and marks a new chapter with Diggs as she balances family, music, and motherhood.