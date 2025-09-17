Calabarzon's most wanted man for murder arrested in Rizal

A 33-year-old man tagged as Calabarzon’s most wanted person was arrested by police in Taytay, Rizal on Tuesday morning.

The accused, identified only by the alias “Lods” and a resident of Barangay Sta. Ana, was apprehended by personnel of the Taytay Municipal Police Station in Barangay San Juan at around 10 a.m.

Alias "Lods" was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the Antipolo City Regional Trial Court Branch 72 for the crime of murder, a violation of Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code.

He is currently detained at the Taytay Municipal Police Station custodial facility for proper documentation.

Police Colonel Feloteo Gonzalgo, Rizal's acting provincial director, commended the "unwavering dedication and hard work" of the Taytay police for the successful arrest of the region's most wanted person.