BDO powers Phl green mobility with Vietnam’s VinGroup partnership

Travelers in Metro Manila now have an eco-friendly choice on the road with green taxis cruising through the streets of the metropolis, specifically the country’s first all-electric taxi fleet powered by VinFast vehicles and operated by Green GSM Philippines.

Offering a smoother, quieter and cleaner ride, these cabs mark the beginning of a new commuting experience for Filipinos.

At the heart of this green mobility transition is BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO), providing the financial backbone that allows VinFast Auto Philippines Inc. (VinFast Philippines), a fast-growing electric vehicle manufacturer; V-Green Charging Station Development Philippines Inc. (V-Green), a pioneer in EV charging infrastructure; and Green and Smart Mobility Philippines Inc. (Green GSM Philippines), operator of the country’s first all-electric taxi fleet, to scale up their operations.

Ride-hailing services strengthened

By delivering end-to-end banking solutions, BDO enables these companies to expand the availability of EVs, strengthen ride-hailing services and bring more sustainable transport options to the Philippine market.

Through this partnership, VinFast Philippines, a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, will leverage BDO’s comprehensive suite of banking solutions which include cash management, consumer banking and insurance services, among others.

“At VinFast, we view sustainable transportation as more than just a technological shift — it’s a commitment to future generations,” said Duong Thi Thu Trang, deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing at VinFast.

“Partnering with BDO, a trusted and forward-thinking financial institution, allows us to empower Filipinos with greater access to EVs while helping shape a smarter, greener, and more livable urban future.”

Partnership extends beyond vehicles

The partnership extends beyond vehicles. V-Green has already secured approvals to roll out EV charging stations in four SM Supermalls, with further expansion plans within the BDO–SM ecosystem.

“Charging infrastructure is essential for sustainable EV growth,” noted Nguyen Thanh Duong, CEO of V-Green. “By partnering with BDO, we can fast-track the deployment of convenient and reliable charging solutions that make EV use more practical and scalable across the Philippines.”

Meanwhile, Green GSM Philippines, operator of the country’s first all-electric taxi fleet powered by VinFast vehicles, completed integration with BDO’s digital banking platform in June 2025. Both companies will continue to work together on automated payment solutions to support its driver onboarding and expansion.