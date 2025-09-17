Ayala Malls snazzed up by Gokongwei’s LED touch

In the coming years, more Ayala Malls will be adorned with light-emitting diode (LED) screens, following the Ayala Land Malls’ recent partnership with Summit Outdoor Media of the Gokongwei Group, perfectly executed in time for the coming Christmas Season.

In collaboration with Summit Outdoor Media, an industry leader in innovative out-of-home (OOH) solutions, and Ayala Malls, the initiative aims to deliver a powerful brand impact for advertisers and enrich the mall environment for shoppers through a blend of static, digital, and experiential advertising formats, namely next-generation digital displays, experiential zones, and integrated mobile connectivity.

“We are happy to partner with Summit Media because we think it’s a good combination that Ayala Malls wants to do to make the experience in the mall more immersive. Summit is an expert in advertising, and they know that to create an impactful brand messaging, it really needs to be a very well-placed advertising space, and they’re also able to bring in the brands that are relevant to our market. It’s a good partnership of vision and execution,” said Rio Mayuga, head of commercial business of Ayala Land Malls, at the sidelines of the unveiling of the Digital Out of Home Asset in One Ayala, Makati on Wednesday.