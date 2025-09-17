5 new RTC branches established in Zambo Norte, Palawan

Malacañang on Wednesday said five new Regional Trial Court (RTC) branches have been established in Zamboanga del Norte and Palawan under two newly signed laws, the Republic Acts (RA) 12266 and 12267.

RA12266 creates one additional RTC branch in the municipality of Labason, Zamboanga del Norte.

Meanwhile, RA No. 12267 establishes four new RTC branches in Palawan—two in Coron, one in Brooke’s Point, and another in Roxas.

The creation of these new court branches is expected to significantly improve judicial services in these areas, where access to courts has long been limited due to geographic isolation and case backlogs.

The laws mandate that the Supreme Court Chief Justice, in coordination with the Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary, shall immediately include the operationalization of the additional courts in the Judiciary’s program.

The Supreme Court will also issue the necessary rules and regulations for the effective implementation of the laws, including any possible realignment of territorial jurisdictions.

The funding required for the operation of the new courts, including infrastructure, staffing, and logistics, will be appropriated and released only upon the actual organization of the courts and the appointment of their personnel.

Both Republic Acts will take effect 15 days after publication in the Official Gazette or in newspapers of general circulation.