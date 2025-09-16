SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos

Youth protest against the rising US military presence in Phl

Police block youth protesters from storming the U.S. Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, 16 September 2025, during a rally against what they describe as intensifying imperialist aggression and the expansion of U.S. military bases in the country.
Police block youth protesters from storming the U.S. Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, 16 September 2025, during a rally against what they describe as intensifying imperialist aggression and the expansion of U.S. military bases in the country.John Carlo Magallon
