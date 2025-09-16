Man arrested for illegal firearm possession inside Nueva Ecija bar

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — A 29-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday for allegedly carrying an illegal firearm inside a bar in Barangay Plaridel, Llanera, Nueva Ecija, according to the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3).

Police identified the suspect as Jimmy Pascua y Ballonos of Barangay Victoria, Llanera. At around 12:30 AM on 16 September, local police responded to a staff report that a customer was brandishing a pistol inside Arthur's Resto Bar. Upon arrival, officers found Pascua with a 9mm pistol tucked in his waist, loaded with four live rounds. He was immediately placed under arrest.

Authorities said the suspect will be charged under Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Brig. Gen. Rogelio Peñones, PRO3 regional director, warned against carrying unlicensed weapons. “We will not allow anyone to carry illegal firearms nor use them to instill fear in others. Our campaign against loose firearms and criminality will continue relentlessly for the safety of every Novo Ecijano and other residents in the region,” he said.

The arrest forms part of intensified police operations against criminality in compliance with Philippine National Police directives.