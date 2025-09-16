Hatton’s kin suffers ‘immeasurable loss’

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Ricky Hatton’s family said they feel an “immeasurable” sense of loss after the death of the British former boxing world champion at the age of 46.

Greater Manchester Police said on Sunday that Hatton had been found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester. They said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Tributes have poured in from the sporting world and beyond for Hatton, who won 45 of his 48 professional bouts and was world champion at light-welterweight and welterweight.

“Richard was so much more than a world champion. To us, he was simply ‘Richard,’ our son. A loving father, grandfather, and brother, and a true friend to many,” Hatton’s family said in a statement via Greater Manchester Police.

“He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humor, and loyalty touched everyone lucky enough to know him.”

“To the wider world, Richard will always be remembered as one of boxing’s greatest champions — a man who gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it.”

Hatton’s family said he had inspired generations.

“But beyond the titles, the nights to remember, and the roar of the crowd, he remained the same down-to-earth Richard who never forgot where he came from,” they said.

“As a family, our loss is immeasurable.”

Hatton, nicknamed “The Hitman,” made his debut in 1997 and last fought professionally in 2012.

He earned notable world title wins over Kostya Tszyu and Jose Luis Castillo before defeats by Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

His aggressive style made him one of the most popular British boxers of his generation.

Hatton was open about the mental health issues he suffered after he retired from the ring.

Among those paying tribute were Filipino former eight-division world champion Pacquiao and British former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.