Bong Go: RA 12246 holiday preserves Samal’s history and identity

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has stressed the significance of Republic Act No. 12246, which declares 7 March of every year a special working holiday in the Island Garden City of Samal, Davao del Norte, to mark its foundation day.

Go, one of the authors of the measure, said the law reflects Samal’s vibrant identity and strengthens local pride. “Para ito sa pagkilala sa ating pinagmulan at sa pagsuporta sa patuloy na pag-unlad ng Island Garden City of Samal,” he said.

The senator welcomed the enactment of RA 12246, noting that it allows Samaleños to gather every March 7 to celebrate their city’s journey. “Mahalaga na taon-taon ay naaalala natin kung saan nagsimula ang ating lungsod at kung paano natin ito naitaguyod,” Go said. “Ito ay araw ng pagkakaisa at pasasalamat.”

Samal was officially created through Republic Act No. 8471 on January 30, 1998, merging the municipalities of Babak, Samal (centered in Peñaplata), and Kaputian. Today, the island city is widely known as a premier resort destination in the Davao Region, described by travel guides as the area’s “summer capital” because of its beaches, clear waters, and relaxed atmosphere.

Go said the holiday provides not only a day of remembrance but also an opportunity to plan for the city’s future. “Ang ganitong pagdiriwang ay hindi lamang paggunita sa nakaraan, kundi pagkakataon din para planuhin ang kinabukasan at mas mapalago ang ating ekonomiya,” he added.

He emphasized the holiday’s role in boosting Samal’s tourism and economy by officially showcasing its natural beauty and cultural wealth. “Makakatulong din ito para mas makilala ang kagandahan ng Samal at maipakita ang yaman ng kultura at likas na yaman ng ating lugar,” Go said.

The senator reaffirmed his support for initiatives that preserve heritage and empower local communities. “Ang pagkakaroon ng ganitong uri ng batas ay paalala na bawat komunidad ay may mahalagang papel sa pambansang pag-unlad,” he noted.

Go has consistently pushed for measures to spur growth across the Davao Region, including co-sponsoring RA 12173, which upgraded the Land Transportation Office in Mati City, Davao Oriental, and authoring RA 11708, which created the Metropolitan Davao Development Authority in 2021.

“Sa huli, ang tunay na sukatan ng pag-unlad ay kung paano nito napapabuti ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino, lalo na ang mga nasa malalayong lugar,” Go said, underscoring his belief that national progress must be inclusive.