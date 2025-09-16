Amid corruption mess, Chinoy young guns still backing gov’t

Members of the ANVIL Business Club said they remain supportive of what the government is doing to uphold accountability amid the probe into questionable government construction projects, particularly the flood control mess.

“We are always very hopeful of what the government’s doing. I think if we’re being very negative about it, nothing will happen,” said Christopher Yae, president of the Anvil Business Club, during the group’s business summit on Monday at the EDSA Shangri-La.

A total of 520 young Filipino-Chinese leaders attended the summit, themed “Rising with the Giants,” graced by Special Assistant for Investments and Economic Affairs (OSAPIEA), Secretary Fred Go, and featuring talks by DMCI Holdings Chairman and CEO Isidro Consunji; Josephine Gotianun-Yap, vice chair of Filinvest Development Corp. and Bernie Liu, executive chairperson of Golden ABC.

Sharing positivity

“We do this summit to share positivity, to share what the other conglomerates are doing for nation building. We want young business owners to hear developments from the government and its impact on the country,” he said.

Founded in 1991, the Anvil Business Club shapes the next generation of young Filipino-Chinese entrepreneurs.

As Anvil strives for a healthy economy and progressive society, the Club hones its members’ business prowess so that they can become the country’s future industry leaders.

Committed to nation-building

Yae said beyond business, Anvil is committed to nation-building, as the Club actively promotes ethical business practices and carries out civic initiatives that extend a helping hand to those in need.

“Every project reflects the belief that entrepreneurs are builders of companies and, at the same time, architects of a better society. Anvil serves as a guiding light for leadership and excellence, shaping generations of entrepreneurs who rise for the collective good. Guided by the spirit of service and the pursuit of progress, the Anvil Business Club continues to empower its members to build a more progressive society, a stronger economy, and a brighter future for the Philippines,” Yae stressed.

Roadshows to surpass targets

Meanwhile, SAPIEA Go stressed that to be able to surpass the P1.9 trillion in investment approvals made by the country’s leading investment promotion agencies (IPAs) this year, more international road shows should be conducted.

“We hope to get back on track with road shows because we were not able to in the first half,” Go said even as he lured foreign investors with the investment incentives stipulated under the CREATE MORE Act, as well as other milestone reforms in investments such as the Investors Lease Act, Green Lanes for Strategic Investments, the New Public-Private Partnership Code, Capital Markets Efficiency Promotion Act, and the Enhanced Fiscal Regime for Large-scale Mining Act.