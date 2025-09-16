A big ‘Tama-rawr’ meets Coco Martin in CDO

Coco Martin arrived at the Toyota showroom in Kauswagan, Cagayan de Oro to the sound of drumbeats and screams of excitement from Kagay-anons who had been waiting to see the popular actor in person.

As brand ambassador of the Next Generation Tamaraw, Coco Martin visited Toyota Cagayan de Oro (TCO) in the middle of CDO’s Higalaay festivities as part of the nationwide Tamaraw caravan being organized by Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) and its partner dealers.

CDO is Coco’s first provincial stop, which allowed him to meet and greet the Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw customers who embody hard work, value function and cost-efficiency in moving their lives forward.

In appreciation for CDO customers who chose the Next Generation Tamaraw as their partner for progress, Coco joined TCO officers Betty Lu and Peter Lim Lo Suy in releasing a newly purchased Toyota Tamaraw Utility Van to customers Mr. & Mrs. Lopez.

Business ‘ally’

The actor also shared his experience with his own Toyota Tamaraw, emphasizing the versatility and dependability of the vehicle in helping him run his business.

“Habang okay ang aking career, sinisumulan ko ang pag nenegosyo. Nagtayo ako ng isang kompanya na ang pangalan ay Coco Plus (While my career is going well, I’m starting a business. I have established a company called Coco Plus),” said Coco during his talk in front of TCO customers. “Ang Tamaraw ang ginagamit ko para sa aking hanapbuhay para mas mapabilis ang pag-aangkat at pagdedeliber ng aking mga produkto (I use the Tamaraw for my business to speed up the delivery of my products),” he added.

One of the customers present in the showroom to meet the Tamaraw ambassador was Sohaimah Noroden, who runs N&S Glassware and is into live selling.

She bought a Tamaraw Aluminum Cargo for her business. She finds it to be fuel-efficient, easy to drive, cargo-efficient and pocket-friendly for a businesswoman like her who is part of the MSME sector that is thriving in Cagayan de Oro City. It’s easy to load cargo on her Tamaraw, she said.

Versatile as Coco

Coco Martin met more Kagay-anons at a nearby mall where Toyota had a vibrant display of the Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw. His surprise visit drew mallgoers to check out the Tamaraw, which they saw as having evolved in design and being customized to the needs of its market.

From the showroom to the mall in the City of Golden Friendship, the Toyota Tamaraw brand ambassador gave Kagay-anons his heart and his smile.

The Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw was introduced in 2024 as a versatile utility vehicle that responds to the needs of various entrepreneurs. Recently, TMP expanded the Tamaraw lineup by unveiling the Wing Van, Food Truck and Mobile Store last July. These conversions join the existing Dropside, Utility Van and the Aluminum Cargo variants.

