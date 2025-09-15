Schroder keys German conquest

RIGA, Latvia (AFP) — National Basketball Association (NBA) star Dennis Schroder came good when it mattered most as Germany edged out Turkey, 88-83, to win the Euro Basket title, two years after lifting the World Cup.

Despite a quiet first half, the 31-year-old Shroeder came into his own late on.

With his team trailing by a point as time ticked down, Schroder scored six unanswered points to give Germany victory in Riga, under the watchful eyes of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

An emotional Schroder, who finished the match with 16 points, slumped to the floor as his teammates mobbed him after the high-quality match ended.

In a clash between two teams that reached the final unbeaten, Turkey came close to lifting their first major international trophy.

But despite Alperen Sengun's 28 points and three rebounds, Turkey could not quite take the final step.

With Turkey trailing 86-83 and seconds remaining, Sengun failed with a match-tying three-pointer and Schroder had the last word.

After storming into a 13-2 lead, Turkey had seemed ready to back up their impressive semi-final success over Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece with a first title.