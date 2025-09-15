Marcos: ‘If I weren’t President, I might be out in the streets too’

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday expressed strong sympathy for protesters expressing anger over widespread corruption in government infrastructure projects, saying that if he were not in office, he might have joined the rallies himself.

“Do you blame them for going out to the street? If I weren't President, I might be out in the streets with them,” Marcos said in a press conference at Malacañang, referring to public demonstrations triggered by irregularities in the country’s flood control projects.

The President said he understood the rising public frustration, especially after details of anomalous and questionable infrastructure spending became widely known.

“You have to remember, I brought this up. It is in my interest that we find a solution to what has become a very egregious problem,” he said.

While emphasizing his support for freedom of expression, Marcos called on demonstrators to keep their protests peaceful.

He noted that authorities would have to step in if public order is threatened.

“So yes, express it, you come, make your feelings known to these people and make them answerable for that wrongdoing that they have done,” Marcos said.

“Ipaalam ninyo ang sentimyento, ipaalam ninyo kung paano nila kayo sinaktan, kung papaano kayo ninanakawan nitong mga ito, ipaalam ninyo sa kanila, sigawan ninyo, lahat gawin ninyo, mag-demonstrate, just keep it peaceful (Let your sentiments be known, let them know how they have hurt you, how these people have stolen from you. Let them know, shout at them, do everything, demonstrate, just keep it peaceful),” he added.

The President stressed that the real danger would come only if the government failed to act.

"Well, that is only if we don't do anything about it," he said, when asked whether the growing protests could escalate into mass unrest.

Several demonstrations have already been held nationwide, calling for accountability over multi-billion-peso flood control programs allegedly riddled with ghost projects, overpricing, and collusion with contractors.

Marcos acknowledged that the public's disappointment is valid and stressed that the government is taking steps to ensure justice and accountability.

He underscored that the government, through the newly created Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI), is determined to pursue accountability.

“To show that you want justice, to show that you want fairness, what is wrong with that. I want to show that there is justice, I want to show that there is fairness. I want to show, I want to hold these people accountable, just like they do. So, I don’t blame them. I don’t blame them, not one bit,” he said.

Marcos reaffirmed respect for peaceful assembly and free speech.