Group expresses opposition to the fee hike at NAIA

Members of PUSO ng NAIA (Pagkakaisa ng User, Stakeholder, at Obrero ng NAIA) held a die-in protest at NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Monday, 15 September 2025, drawing attention to the detrimental effects of rising fees and privatization on both workers and passengers. The protestors expressed concerns that continuous fee hikes and the transfer of key airport operations to private entities could lead to job losses, increased travel expenses, and a diminished role for NAIA as the main gateway to the Philippines. The group is urging authorities to halt any further airport fee increases, engage in meaningful consultations with stakeholders, and conduct an independent review of the NAIA–SMC deal to protect the public's interests. Photo by John Carlo Magallon for DAILY TRIBUNE

Members of PUSO ng NAIA (Pagkakaisa ng User, Stakeholder, at Obrero ng NAIA) held a die-in protest at NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Monday, 15 September 2025, drawing attention to the detrimental effects of rising fees and privatization on both workers and passengers. The protestors expressed concerns that continuous fee hikes and the transfer of key airport operations to private entities could lead to job losses, increased travel expenses, and a diminished role for NAIA as the main gateway to the Philippines. The group is urging authorities to halt any further airport fee increases, engage in meaningful consultations with stakeholders, and conduct an independent review of the NAIA–SMC deal to protect the public's interests. Photo by John Carlo Magallon for DAILY TRIBUNE

Members of PUSO ng NAIA (Pagkakaisa ng User, Stakeholder, at Obrero ng NAIA) held a die-in protest at NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Monday, 15 September 2025, drawing attention to the detrimental effects of rising fees and privatization on both workers and passengers. The protestors expressed concerns that continuous fee hikes and the transfer of key airport operations to private entities could lead to job losses, increased travel expenses, and a diminished role for NAIA as the main gateway to the Philippines. The group is urging authorities to halt any further airport fee increases, engage in meaningful consultations with stakeholders, and conduct an independent review of the NAIA–SMC deal to protect the public's interests. Photo by John Carlo Magallon for DAILY TRIBUNE

Members of PUSO ng NAIA (Pagkakaisa ng User, Stakeholder, at Obrero ng NAIA) held a die-in protest at NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Monday, 15 September 2025, drawing attention to the detrimental effects of rising fees and privatization on both workers and passengers. The protestors expressed concerns that continuous fee hikes and the transfer of key airport operations to private entities could lead to job losses, increased travel expenses, and a diminished role for NAIA as the main gateway to the Philippines. The group is urging authorities to halt any further airport fee increases, engage in meaningful consultations with stakeholders, and conduct an independent review of the NAIA–SMC deal to protect the public's interests. Photo by John Carlo Magallon for DAILY TRIBUNE

Members of PUSO ng NAIA (Pagkakaisa ng User, Stakeholder, at Obrero ng NAIA) held a die-in protest at NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Monday, 15 September 2025, drawing attention to the detrimental effects of rising fees and privatization on both workers and passengers. The protestors expressed concerns that continuous fee hikes and the transfer of key airport operations to private entities could lead to job losses, increased travel expenses, and a diminished role for NAIA as the main gateway to the Philippines. The group is urging authorities to halt any further airport fee increases, engage in meaningful consultations with stakeholders, and conduct an independent review of the NAIA–SMC deal to protect the public's interests. Photo by John Carlo Magallon for DAILY TRIBUNE