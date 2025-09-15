CHED chair Agrupis marks first 100 days with landmark ACHIEVE partnership deals

Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairperson Dr. Shirley Agrupis signs ACHIEVE partnership agreements with national agencies, including TESDA Secretary Kiko Benitez, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, and Commission on Human Rights Commissioner Monina Zenarosa, during the "Converge to ACHIEVE: The Higher Education Summit" at the Manila Hotel on Monday, 15 September 2025. The event also marked Agrupis’ first 100 days as CHED chairperson. The agreements aim to improve and strengthen the country’s education system. Photograph by John Carlo Magallon for DAILY TRIBUNE











Copied