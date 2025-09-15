176 TAU graduates begin agricultural training in Israel

TARLAC CITY — Tarlac Agricultural University (TAU) celebrated the departure of 176 graduates selected for the prestigious Agrostudies International Training Program in Israel.

Organized in partnership with MASHAV—Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation—the initiative offers an intensive 11-month internship focused on modern agricultural practices and sustainable farming techniques.

Designed to bridge academic knowledge with real-world application, the program places participants on Israeli farms and agribusinesses. Trainees will gain hands-on experience in advanced technologies, crop management, and agricultural innovation, equipping them with skills to address global food security challenges.

University President Dr. Silverio Ramon Salunson emphasized the transformative potential of the opportunity during a send-off ceremony at TAU’s Learning Resource Center.

“This program is a cornerstone of our commitment to fostering globally competitive graduates,” he stated. “We are confident our students will return as ambassadors of progress, ready to contribute to Philippine agriculture.”

Participants hail from TAU’s Colleges of Agriculture and Forestry, Engineering and Technology, and Business and Management. Grace Kelly Dela Cruz, TAU’s Agrostudies Coordinator, noted the rigorous selection process and called the internship “a career-defining milestone that will open doors in the international agri-sector.”

The initiative also includes 500 trainees from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), underscoring cross-sector collaboration to strengthen agricultural expertise.

Since 2016, TAU’s Student Placement Office has facilitated overseas internships for more than 1,500 students, aligning with its mission to empower graduates through global exposure. The university anticipates these trainees will return with cutting-edge insights to drive innovation in local farming communities.