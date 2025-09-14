The Beetle that built Armani

With that sacrifice, he rented a small office in Milan, hired a secretary, and with Galeotti began producing his first collections. It was a humble start that would soon redefine how the world dressed.

Like many origin stories, the Beetle tale has been retold so often that it borders on legend. Some versions say the sale paid for fabrics, others suggest it covered rent. Whatever it is, Armani was willing to trade comfort for possibility.

When Galeotti passed away in 1985, Armani carried the business forward while always crediting his partner as the spark behind their success.

With success came choices, and with choices came cars. Reports mention that he drove a Bentley Turbo R, Jaguar S-Type, and Alfa Romeo 166. Other accounts include a Bentley Continental Flying Spur, Maserati Merak, Lamborghini Miura SV, Alfa Romeo Giulia, or even a Ferrari 250 GT.

Regardless if they were firmly documented or colored by memory, Armani’s cars showed elegance without excess. They stood out for craftsmanship. People noticed them for their clean lines and proportions. Not for being the loudest machines on the street.

The Beetle stands as a symbol of how something modest can lead to something extraordinary. Elegance never required abundance. Only intention.

Armani’s empire began with risk and sacrifice. The sale of a car that most people would not notice demonstrated that real luxury is not found in excess. It is in having just enough, and the balance to know when that is enough.

Armani has often described himself as an “optimistic realist.” That mindset carried him from selling his Beetle in 1975 to becoming one of the most influential designers of the modern era.

Maybe that is why the Beetle story strikes a chord in places like the Philippines. Many Filipino dreams begin with sacrifice. A family sells a cow for a child’s school tuition. An OFW pawns an heirloom property for a ticket abroad. A struggling entrepreneur gives up comfort today so the business can stand tomorrow.

Armani’s Beetle shows that what looks small at the start can grow into something that lasts as long as you keep moving with purpose. All it takes is faith in the journey and the courage to begin.