Taiwan Expo seenas major ind’l event

Taiwan Expo 2025 in the Philippines is set to transform the SMX Convention Center into a dynamic hub of international trade, innovation, and cross-border collaboration with Taiwan.

Organized by the Taiwan International Trade Administration (TITA) and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the event highlights Taiwan’s commitment to strengthening commercial partnerships and fostering innovation-driven growth with the Philippines.

The expo will bring together over 140 leading Taiwanese companies to spotlight solutions across industries that align closely with the industrial upgrading and sustainability agenda.

More than a trade fair, the three-day showcase has been designed as a strategic B2B platform for industry leaders, SMEs and entrepreneurs to forge transformative partnerships that could shape the future trajectory of Philippine industries.

Specialized themes

The expo will feature innovations organized around five major themes:

Green and sustainability involving renewable energy solutions, battery innovations, HVAC equipment, fire safety technologies, and water treatment systems supporting the Philippines’ transition toward a low-carbon future; Agritech and aquatech which include smart farming technologies, agri-processing tools,organic food products and cold chain-related solutions that leverage smart technology to improve the productivity and eﬃciency of agriculture and fisheries;

Health & Wellness — Cutting-edge medical equipment, diagnostics, skincare and lifestyle essentials, meeting the needs of an expanding consumer base;

Smart Technology — ICT solutions, automation systems, smart appliances, and advanced network equipment enabling digital transformation and competitiveness; and

Intelligent Lifestyle — Consumer-centric goods including fashion, home security systems, toys, and F&B products tailored to the evolving Filipino household.