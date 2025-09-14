Knights post victory No. 25

San Juan thrived under pressure and subdued General Santos City, 74-66, to become the winningest team in Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2025 Season at the Orion Sports Complex in Bataan on Saturday.

With the Warriors threatening at 62-63, halfway through the fourth quarter, the Knights, led by Orlan Wamar and John Galinato, broke through with an 11-2 run for their 25th win against two losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team, two-division tournament.

San Juan trails only Abra Solid North (24-1) and paces Nueva Ecija (24-2) in the North Division as well as the overall standings.

Wamar posted 15 points, seven assists and four rebounds to run away with the Best Player honors as no other Knight scored in double digits, with Dexter Maiquez contributing eight points, Nikko Panganiban seven, and Galinato, Arvin Gamboa and Kenneth Villapando six each.

Gensan fell to 16-11 as only Joel Lee Yu and CJ Gonzales struck back with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

The Warriors shared the fifth spot with the Basilan Starhorse Portmasters in the South Division, led by the Quezon Huskers (23-4), the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters (18-9), and the Rizal XentroMall Golden Coolers (17-8).

Bataan Risers battered the Sarangani Grippers, 90-62, in the second game to rise to 11-16 and virtually claim a play-in slot in the North.