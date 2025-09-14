High five MINI

MINI’s newest models just cleared Europe’s toughest safety checks with top marks. The MINI Cooper three-door and the MINI Aceman both scored a full five stars in the latest Euro NCAP tests, which demonstrate that the brand’s small cars are built to protect people inside and outside the vehicle.

These results mean four members of the current MINI family now sit at the top of the safety table. Earlier this year, the fully electric MINI Cooper and the new MINI Countryman also earned five stars. Whichever body style or powertrain buyers pick, the safety story is consistent across the range.

Euro NCAP looks at four areas. Adult occupant protection, child occupant protection, protection for vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists, and the effectiveness of driver assistance tech that can help avoid a crash in the first place. To reach five stars, a car has to be solid in all four. Cooper and Aceman did exactly that.

The MINI Cooper three-door posted 83 percent for adult protection and 82 percent for child protection. It also earned 81 percent for protecting people outside the car and 77 percent for its safety assist systems. Those figures are strong for a small hatchback that will spend a lot of time in city traffic, where close calls are common.

The Aceman, MINI’s compact crossover, went even higher in some areas. It matched Cooper’s 83 percent for adult protection and reached 87 percent for child protection. It scored 77 percent for vulnerable road users and 79 percent for safety assist. Families who like the raised seating and extra room of a small crossover will find comfort in those numbers.