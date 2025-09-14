Here comes the Fronx

Suzuki Philippines’ newest crossover arrives with a story. At the launch of the all-new Fronx, Chief Engineer Takashi Yokoyama took the microphone not to talk about numbers first, but about beginnings. His presentation, titled “The Birth of Fronx,” set the tone for a launch that felt less like a product reveal and more like a behind-the-scenes look at how a car comes alive.
Yokoyama shared the journey through early sketches and inspirations, hand-sculpted clay models, and design revisions that eventually shaped the Fronx into its final form. He spoke about “free proportions and challenges,” explaining how Suzuki’s design team wanted a coupe-inspired roofline while keeping the practicality expected of a small SUV. He said the result was a car meant to stand out but still fit the everyday needs of its drivers.
The design choices were clear in the finished vehicle that sat on display. A bold grille framed by split LED headlights gave the Fronx a strong front, while wraparound taillamps connected by a light bar added a futuristic touch at the back. The design leaned coupe-like, but 170 millimeters of ground clearance and black body cladding kept its SUV character intact.
The presentation shifted from style to usability. Its 2,520 mm wheelbase was carefully planned to stretch the available space. The burgundy-and-black theme brought a premium touch, while features like a nine-inch infotainment screen, wireless charging, and a head-up display (for the top variant) gave it modern tech appeal.
Suzuki Philippines president Koichiro Hirao underlined that same balance in his remarks. He called the Fronx a car that combines the confidence of an SUV with the agility of a compact. He also took the moment to thank Suzuki’s partners, dealers and members of the media for their continued support of the brand.
The Fronx enters the local market in three variants. The base GL runs on a 1.5-liter engine paired with a four-speed automatic. Above it, the GLX and SGX use Suzuki’s newer 1.5-liter mild-hybrid engine with a six-speed automatic. The SGX also introduces Suzuki Safety Support, a suite of driver-assist features that includes adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and lane-keeping systems.
Prices start at P1.059 million for the GL. The GLX, which already comes with the mild-hybrid engine and more features, is priced at P1.219 million for the monotone version and P1.229 million for the two-tone. At the top of the range is the SGX, which comes with the full Suzuki Safety Support suite, at P1.299 million. Available colors include Ice Grayish Blue, Savannah Ivory, Magma Gray and Snow White Pearl.
For all its features, what lingered from Yokoyama’s talk was not the checklist of specs but the story behind them, the inspiration, the sense of an idea sketched, molded, and developed into something real and tangible.
In a segment already packed with small crossovers, Suzuki introduces the Fronx not just as another model but as a creation with its own backstory. As it reaches local showrooms, the Fronx is ready to start its journey with Filipino motorists.