Here comes the Fronx

Suzuki Philippines’ newest crossover arrives with a story. At the launch of the all-new Fronx, Chief Engineer Takashi Yokoyama took the microphone not to talk about numbers first, but about beginnings. His presentation, titled “The Birth of Fronx,” set the tone for a launch that felt less like a product reveal and more like a behind-the-scenes look at how a car comes alive.

Yokoyama shared the journey through early sketches and inspirations, hand-sculpted clay models, and design revisions that eventually shaped the Fronx into its final form. He spoke about “free proportions and challenges,” explaining how Suzuki’s design team wanted a coupe-inspired roofline while keeping the practicality expected of a small SUV. He said the result was a car meant to stand out but still fit the everyday needs of its drivers.

The design choices were clear in the finished vehicle that sat on display. A bold grille framed by split LED headlights gave the Fronx a strong front, while wraparound taillamps connected by a light bar added a futuristic touch at the back. The design leaned coupe-like, but 170 millimeters of ground clearance and black body cladding kept its SUV character intact.

The presentation shifted from style to usability. Its 2,520 mm wheelbase was carefully planned to stretch the available space. The burgundy-and-black theme brought a premium touch, while features like a nine-inch infotainment screen, wireless charging, and a head-up display (for the top variant) gave it modern tech appeal.