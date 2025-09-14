FUSO announces savings and service perks for Canter owners

Sojitz Fuso Philippines Corporation (SFP), the distributor of FUSO trucks in the country, is rolling out back-to-back promos to keep its popular Canter models both affordable to buy and easier to maintain.

The company recently launched its Canter Change Oil Promo, which runs from 1 September to 31 December 2025. The package is designed for out-of-warranty Canter units bought through authorized FUSO dealers nationwide. For as low as P3,299, owners can get fresh engine oil, an oil filter, a drain plug gasket, and labor. Each oil change also comes with a free 30-point inspection that covers the brakes, suspension, belts, tires, wheels, battery and other vital parts.

Pricing depends on the Canter model. The package starts at P3,299 for FE71, FE83 (Euro-2) and FE71, FE73, FE84 (Euro-4) units; P3,799 for the Canter FE85 (Euro-4); and P3,999 for Euro-5 models. On top of that, FUSO is offering up to 25 percent off on spare parts and 10 percent off on labor for additional repairs, giving fleet operators a chance to trim down their maintenance bills.

“SFP remains committed to providing our customers with high-quality service that ensures the safety and readiness of their vehicles,” said Yosuke Nishi, SFP president and CEO. “Through this campaign, we aim to deliver not only cost-effective after-sales solutions but also peace of mind to those who rely on their vehicles for daily operations.”

While the oil change promo is focused on upkeep, FUSO also has something for those looking to expand their fleet. The brand is offering hefty markdowns through its Hot Discounts September Promo, which runs until 30 September 2025.

Buyers can enjoy up to P200,000 in savings on select Canter trucks, including the FE71, FE73 and FE85 variants. Larger models like the FJ 2828R are also part of the deal, with discounts of up to P100,000. Prices now start at P1.67 million for the Canter FE71 MT C/C, dropping from its P1.67 million SRP, thanks to a P150,000 cut, while the biggest savings of P200,000 apply to the Canter FE71 AMT C/C, FE73 C/C and FE85-L C/C.