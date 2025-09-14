From scent to sentence: Joel Cruz turns the pages of his entrepreneurial story

Entrepreneur and founder of affordable cologne brand Aficionado Joel Cruz launched a book, Business 101: What Worked for Me, on 12 September during the Manila International Book Fair at SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. The book serves as one of the highlights of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Aficianado.
Born and raised in Sampaloc, Manila, Cruz credits his parents’ trucking and rental business for instilling in him the values of hard work, perseverance, and self-reliance. While in college, a side venture in sales opened the path to what would become his true calling — entrepreneurship.
“I grew up with a father as a businessman. My father used to run a trucking business since 1950. My mom used to run a party chairs and tables for rent. So, growing up, like elementary, high school, sa bahay (in the house), there was a phone. The phone rings, then we can start having business by, like, let’s say, they want to rent chairs for a party. Let’s say a party of 50, 50 chairs and five tables. So, we knew the prices — let’s say P10 per chair, let’s say P50 per table. At young age, we can compute. So, we just have to get their address. Normally, it was from the Sampaloc area or nearby,” he related during the short talk of the launch event.
When he was to enter college at the University of Santo Tomas (UST), he took up Psychology with a plan of becoming a doctor.
Cruz explained, “You know, my mom, she was very, like, old-fashioned. We have a wall here. You know, there’s a lot of diplomas. We’re seven siblings. I’m the sixth. You see, the first one’s a graduate of accountancy. There’s an engineer. She liked that all her children to be professional. So, I was tasked to be a doctor. That’s why I asked. My mom really wanted me to be a doctor. That’s why I took up BS Psychology in UST, pre-med. But, you know, really my passion is into business. I really want to earn money as early as when I was, like, in third-year college. I was going to Hong Kong to buy some goods to sell… I buy T-shirts, shorts, belts, wallets, and then sell them to friends, you know, and friends’ employees, ganoon (like that). Basta mabawi ko lang ang pamasahe ko (As long as I could get back my fare). That’s it.”
After college, he put up his first business venture, Joel Cruz Enterprises, which was into garments.
“It also started from a very humble beginning. It started from like five sewing machines right after graduation. Because instead of getting products from Hong Kong, we made garments here. But it grew up from five sewing machines. It was like a factory after seven years or eight years [with] 100 high-speed machines. I was supplying Rustans, Landmark, SM, Robinson’s,” he reminisced.
In 1997, the Asian financial crisis happened, and the department stores procured cheaper products from China. Cruz’s first venture closed down. He went to the United States, staying his sister, who told him to start another business, and was employed for a couple of months with The Filipino Channel in San Francisco, California.
When returned to the Philippines, he established a cologne and perfumery business, Aficionado, in 2000.
“I came back, and then a good friend of mine from Henkel Philippines introduced me to Aficionado, the perfumery. Humble beginnings also. The very first store was in Ever Gotesco Grand Central,” he said.
He had a kiosk at the department store in Monumento, Caloocan City, and rented an apartment unit nearby to be used as a makeshift office. This venture proved to be successful as Aficionado now has about 500 kiosks across the Philippines. They are also distributing Aficionado products to 19 countries. He came to be known as the “Lord of Scents.”
Over the years, he expanded his ventures to include personal care, real estate, hotels, and franchising. He was also able to fulfill his most cherished role — to be a father to eight children, who remain his constant source of inspiration.
As Aficionado celebrates it anniversary, Cruz marks another milestone with the book, which merges manual and memoir. He approached the Vibal Group to publish the book earlier this year. After several months, the book was released under Vibal Foundation Inc., the corporate philanthropy arm of the publishing company, which has an impressive catalogue of works by leading authors and experts dedicated to fostering Filipino intellectual and cultural life.
At 128 pages, Business 101: What Worked for Me is not a step-by-step business manual but a personal account of Cruz’s entrepreneurial journey. He wrote candidly about his decisions, setbacks, and triumphs, showing readers that resilience, faith and determination can turn challenges into opportunities.
“I’m very, very transparent [about] all my failures, challenges with this book, you know. Kasi sabi ko, marami kasi tayong kaibigan, kababayan na naghahanapbuhay din pero kapag pumasok na problema, minsan nawawalan na sila ng pag-asa (Because I said, we have a lot of friends, countrymen who are also working, but when problems come, sometimes they lose hope). But here, with this book, I shared all my problems, all the difficulties sa (in my) journey ko, sa (in) business, sa (in) life. I shared [them] here. And dito, mababasa niyo hindi ako nawalan ng pag-asa. Hinaharap ko talaga ang lahat ng challenges (And here, you can read that I don’t lose hope. I really face all the challenges),” he said.
Structured in seven chapters, the book captures some of the basic questions many aspiring entrepreneurs ask — and the lessons Cruz learned in answering them.
The chapter titled “Education Versus Experience” underscores the power of combining formal learning with real-world application. “Mapping Your Career Path” provides guidance on navigating choices, embracing self-discovery, and adapting to unexpected opportunities. “Employment or Entrepreneurship” challenges the idea that one must choose between the two, emphasizing that both can lead to meaningful success. “Franchising Versus Making Your Own Brand” reveals why Cruz chose to build Aficionado from scratch, instead of franchising an existing enterprise. Lessons on securing capital, weighing risks, and understanding the responsibilities tied to debt are shared in “Funding Your Business Venture.” “Back to Basics: Business Essentials” highlights disciplined planning, strategic budgeting, goal-setting, effective communication, adaptability, and the integration of prayer as anchors of business growth. Finally, “Moving Forward with Gratitude” closes the book with Cruz’s reflections on perseverance, integrity, and the value of sharing his story to inspire others.
Through Business 101: What Worked for Me, Cruz hopes to provide aspiring entrepreneurs, professionals, and even seasoned businessmen with insights said to be grounded in lived experience. It is also said to be a testament to perseverance and the belief that success is attainable regardless of one’s starting point. It reinforces Cruz’s conviction that entrepreneurship is not only about profit but also about purpose, gratitude, and faith.
“It’s a good thing that you get a copy of this for only P460, you know? And ito ay isang regalo, lalo siguro ngayong Pasko, na hindi mabubulok. Walang expiration. Hindi masisira (And this is a gift, especially this Christmas, that won’t rot. There’s no expiration. It won’t get spoilt). It’s a book that you can share not to yourself, but to family, friends, a lot of people. Keep this, not to your children, but even to your grand-grandchildren. Maraming matututunan po sa sinulat kong ito (You will learn a lot in what I have written),” Cruz said.