From scent to sentence: Joel Cruz turns the pages of his entrepreneurial story

Born and raised in Sampaloc, Manila, Cruz credits his parents’ trucking and rental business for instilling in him the values of hard work, perseverance, and self-reliance. While in college, a side venture in sales opened the path to what would become his true calling — entrepreneurship.

“I grew up with a father as a businessman. My father used to run a trucking business since 1950. My mom used to run a party chairs and tables for rent. So, growing up, like elementary, high school, sa bahay (in the house), there was a phone. The phone rings, then we can start having business by, like, let’s say, they want to rent chairs for a party. Let’s say a party of 50, 50 chairs and five tables. So, we knew the prices — let’s say P10 per chair, let’s say P50 per table. At young age, we can compute. So, we just have to get their address. Normally, it was from the Sampaloc area or nearby,” he related during the short talk of the launch event.

When he was to enter college at the University of Santo Tomas (UST), he took up Psychology with a plan of becoming a doctor.

Cruz explained, “You know, my mom, she was very, like, old-fashioned. We have a wall here. You know, there’s a lot of diplomas. We’re seven siblings. I’m the sixth. You see, the first one’s a graduate of accountancy. There’s an engineer. She liked that all her children to be professional. So, I was tasked to be a doctor. That’s why I asked. My mom really wanted me to be a doctor. That’s why I took up BS Psychology in UST, pre-med. But, you know, really my passion is into business. I really want to earn money as early as when I was, like, in third-year college. I was going to Hong Kong to buy some goods to sell… I buy T-shirts, shorts, belts, wallets, and then sell them to friends, you know, and friends’ employees, ganoon (like that). Basta mabawi ko lang ang pamasahe ko (As long as I could get back my fare). That’s it.”

After college, he put up his first business venture, Joel Cruz Enterprises, which was into garments.

“It also started from a very humble beginning. It started from like five sewing machines right after graduation. Because instead of getting products from Hong Kong, we made garments here. But it grew up from five sewing machines. It was like a factory after seven years or eight years [with] 100 high-speed machines. I was supplying Rustans, Landmark, SM, Robinson’s,” he reminisced.

In 1997, the Asian financial crisis happened, and the department stores procured cheaper products from China. Cruz’s first venture closed down. He went to the United States, staying his sister, who told him to start another business, and was employed for a couple of months with The Filipino Channel in San Francisco, California.

When returned to the Philippines, he established a cologne and perfumery business, Aficionado, in 2000.

“I came back, and then a good friend of mine from Henkel Philippines introduced me to Aficionado, the perfumery. Humble beginnings also. The very first store was in Ever Gotesco Grand Central,” he said.

He had a kiosk at the department store in Monumento, Caloocan City, and rented an apartment unit nearby to be used as a makeshift office. This venture proved to be successful as Aficionado now has about 500 kiosks across the Philippines. They are also distributing Aficionado products to 19 countries. He came to be known as the “Lord of Scents.”

Over the years, he expanded his ventures to include personal care, real estate, hotels, and franchising. He was also able to fulfill his most cherished role — to be a father to eight children, who remain his constant source of inspiration.

As Aficionado celebrates it anniversary, Cruz marks another milestone with the book, which merges manual and memoir. He approached the Vibal Group to publish the book earlier this year. After several months, the book was released under Vibal Foundation Inc., the corporate philanthropy arm of the publishing company, which has an impressive catalogue of works by leading authors and experts dedicated to fostering Filipino intellectual and cultural life.