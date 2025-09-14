SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Monday (15 September 2025)
RAT

Love: It is time to admit your feelings; your quiet gestures are already being noticed.

Health: Drink ginger or turmeric tea if your throat feels itchy.

Career: Be careful with your words; someone might take them the wrong way.

Wealth: A small surprise cash gift is coming.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 1

Advice: Drinking warm water, getting proper sleep, and lifting only light objects are important. It is good to use Rose Quartz for fertility energy.

OX

Love: You may need to let your heart rest before entering a new relationship.

Health: Avoid salty food as it raises blood pressure.

Career: Be flexible with your schedule; there will be sudden changes in plans.

Wealth: You will unexpectedly earn from a sideline.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 6

Advice: Place an amethyst in your work area to avoid envy and emotional exhaustion.

TIGER

Love: You may have differences, but this is also where you will see your compatibility.

Health: Avoid rushing or driving if you feel sleepy, especially at night.

Career: Your creative side will be noticed, and more people will admire you.

Wealth: The long-awaited cash-in will finally arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 7

Advice: Place an orange candle on your altar for quick action and good momentum.

RABBIT
Love: If you need to say something, do not delay; it will make you feel lighter.

Health: Do not skip eating fruits today.

Career: You will finish a difficult task, and it will come with a reward.

Wealth: You have the chance to make a sale or receive a referral reward.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Light incense or pray before traveling for protection. Place a Feng Shui coin or charm in your vehicle to avoid accidents.

DRAGON
Love: A simple “how are you” can change the flow of your relationship.

Health: Drink juice rich in vitamin C for an immune boost.

Career: Someone will speak the truth, be open to feedback.

Wealth: It is a good day to buy discounted items.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 2

Advice: Place a silver coin bowl on your altar for balance and income protection.

SNAKE

Love: There is sweetness in playful banter; it strengthens your connection.

Health: Limit cold drinks, as they may upset your stomach.

Career: You will receive a call or email that brings a new opportunity.

Wealth: You will receive a small rebate or refund.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 3

Advice: Place a blue glass bowl with salt and water near the main door for cleansing.

HORSE

Love: Sometimes a short distance is needed for better understanding.

Health: Make it a habit to walk at least 15 minutes daily.

Career: You are reviewing an idea; today is the best time to propose it.

Wealth: A good day to organize your list of debts and expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Gray

Number: 8

Advice: Place a gray pouch with salt under your desk for emotional grounding.

GOAT

Love: Pay attention to the quiet gestures of someone; you might feel their true emotions there.

Health: Do not forget to take your lunch break, especially if focused on work.

Career: A new client or connection will come.

Wealth: You will find a good deal or a buy 1 take 1 promo.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 9

Advice: Place a white crystal ball in the right corner of your desk for good chi and peace.

MONKEY

Love: Your partner will be more open today to the conversation you have long wanted.

Health: Keep your nails clean, especially during the rainy season.

Career: Someone will recognize your skills, and your progress continues.

Wealth: A simple side job can turn long-term one if you excel at it.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 5

Advice: Place a purple coin purse inside a drawer for luck in sudden income.

ROOSTER

Love: A simple check-in can lead to rekindling feelings.

Health: Drink ginger soup if your body feels weak.

Career: You may be included in a new project; accept it.

Wealth: You will earn from selling or offering an old product or service.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 6

Advice: Place a red envelope under your bed to ward off overnight bad luck.

DOG

Love: There may be a little misunderstanding, but sweet gestures will follow, deepening your bond.

Health: Reduce salty and oily foods to avoid shocking your body.

Career: An unexpected “thank you” will come from your boss or client.

Wealth: A good day to pay even a small portion of your debt.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 7

Advice: Place a gold Buddha in your room to protect your sleep and dreams.

PIG

Love: Sometimes small efforts are more romantic than grand gestures.

Health: Eat fruits rich in antioxidants, such as berries or bananas.

Career: Do not disregard the meeting even if it is virtual; there is an important detail there.

Wealth: A blessing will arrive, possibly from a friend.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 8

Advice: Place a fresh plant on the side of your desk for the fertility of ideas and income.

