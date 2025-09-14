Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: It is time to admit your feelings; your quiet gestures are already being noticed.
Health: Drink ginger or turmeric tea if your throat feels itchy.
Career: Be careful with your words; someone might take them the wrong way.
Wealth: A small surprise cash gift is coming.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 1
Advice: Drinking warm water, getting proper sleep, and lifting only light objects are important. It is good to use Rose Quartz for fertility energy.
OX
Love: You may need to let your heart rest before entering a new relationship.
Health: Avoid salty food as it raises blood pressure.
Career: Be flexible with your schedule; there will be sudden changes in plans.
Wealth: You will unexpectedly earn from a sideline.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 6
Advice: Place an amethyst in your work area to avoid envy and emotional exhaustion.
TIGER
Love: You may have differences, but this is also where you will see your compatibility.
Health: Avoid rushing or driving if you feel sleepy, especially at night.
Career: Your creative side will be noticed, and more people will admire you.
Wealth: The long-awaited cash-in will finally arrive.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 7
Advice: Place an orange candle on your altar for quick action and good momentum.
RABBIT
Love: If you need to say something, do not delay; it will make you feel lighter.
Health: Do not skip eating fruits today.
Career: You will finish a difficult task, and it will come with a reward.
Wealth: You have the chance to make a sale or receive a referral reward.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 4
Advice: Light incense or pray before traveling for protection. Place a Feng Shui coin or charm in your vehicle to avoid accidents.
DRAGON
Love: A simple “how are you” can change the flow of your relationship.
Health: Drink juice rich in vitamin C for an immune boost.
Career: Someone will speak the truth, be open to feedback.
Wealth: It is a good day to buy discounted items.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 2
Advice: Place a silver coin bowl on your altar for balance and income protection.
SNAKE
Love: There is sweetness in playful banter; it strengthens your connection.
Health: Limit cold drinks, as they may upset your stomach.
Career: You will receive a call or email that brings a new opportunity.
Wealth: You will receive a small rebate or refund.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 3
Advice: Place a blue glass bowl with salt and water near the main door for cleansing.
HORSE
Love: Sometimes a short distance is needed for better understanding.
Health: Make it a habit to walk at least 15 minutes daily.
Career: You are reviewing an idea; today is the best time to propose it.
Wealth: A good day to organize your list of debts and expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Gray
Number: 8
Advice: Place a gray pouch with salt under your desk for emotional grounding.
GOAT
Love: Pay attention to the quiet gestures of someone; you might feel their true emotions there.
Health: Do not forget to take your lunch break, especially if focused on work.
Career: A new client or connection will come.
Wealth: You will find a good deal or a buy 1 take 1 promo.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 9
Advice: Place a white crystal ball in the right corner of your desk for good chi and peace.
MONKEY
Love: Your partner will be more open today to the conversation you have long wanted.
Health: Keep your nails clean, especially during the rainy season.
Career: Someone will recognize your skills, and your progress continues.
Wealth: A simple side job can turn long-term one if you excel at it.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 5
Advice: Place a purple coin purse inside a drawer for luck in sudden income.
ROOSTER
Love: A simple check-in can lead to rekindling feelings.
Health: Drink ginger soup if your body feels weak.
Career: You may be included in a new project; accept it.
Wealth: You will earn from selling or offering an old product or service.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Place a red envelope under your bed to ward off overnight bad luck.
DOG
Love: There may be a little misunderstanding, but sweet gestures will follow, deepening your bond.
Health: Reduce salty and oily foods to avoid shocking your body.
Career: An unexpected “thank you” will come from your boss or client.
Wealth: A good day to pay even a small portion of your debt.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 7
Advice: Place a gold Buddha in your room to protect your sleep and dreams.
PIG
Love: Sometimes small efforts are more romantic than grand gestures.
Health: Eat fruits rich in antioxidants, such as berries or bananas.
Career: Do not disregard the meeting even if it is virtual; there is an important detail there.
Wealth: A blessing will arrive, possibly from a friend.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 8
Advice: Place a fresh plant on the side of your desk for the fertility of ideas and income.