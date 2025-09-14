Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: It is time to admit your feelings; your quiet gestures are already being noticed.

Health: Drink ginger or turmeric tea if your throat feels itchy.

Career: Be careful with your words; someone might take them the wrong way.

Wealth: A small surprise cash gift is coming.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 1

Advice: Drinking warm water, getting proper sleep, and lifting only light objects are important. It is good to use Rose Quartz for fertility energy.