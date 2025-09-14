Business sector protest spreads

More business organizations are expressing “outrage, disgust and disappointment” with many legislators and executive officials for their “excessive acts of graft and corruption.”

Trade groups said businesses are seeking investigations into the alleged widespread corruption in government-funded flood control projects, primarily through the newly-formed Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI).

The Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (PHILEXPORT) and the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) indicated many more organizations wanted to be among the signatories to the statement of outrage made public on 4 September, to show the business sector was fed up with the massive corruption in the government’s public works programs.

The business community focuses on business-related developments but “this time around, they really want to get involved in what’s happening, and those 30 are nothing compared to the number of people who want to join. Many attempted to join because all were fed up.”

In the joint release, the organizations in uncustomary stinging words expressed “our outrage, disgust and disappointment about the acts of many of our legislators in Congress and officials in the Executive Department, primarily the Department of Public Works and Highways, the local government units and the Commission on Audit for their shameful, unabated, continuing acts of graft and corruption — a crime against our people, specially those who continue to live in dire poverty.

Callous officials

The groups also voiced concern that “the guilty among these officials will continue their merry way of robbing the people and filling their pockets, completely oblivious to the fact that they are betraying the public trust, committing a treasonous act against our people, and simply being unpatriotic and sinful.”

They called for “thorough investigations [to] be conducted by an independent body with the aim of prosecuting these corrupt officials, putting them in jail, and recovering stolen funds.”

Business leader Sergio Ortiz-Luis stressed the importance of genuinely running after the corrupt officials to avoid what is now happening in Indonesia, where anti-government protests have erupted over, among others, the proposed increase in allowances for members of parliament.

Further, he said that not facing squarely the issue of corruption in the Philippines’ flood control projects is likely to further dent international investor and tourist confidence in the country, causing the nation to fall even further behind its ASEAN neighbors as a preferred investment and tourism destination.

The joint release urged the corrupt solons and executives “not just to ‘moderate your greed’” but to stop and have compassion for the suffering citizenry.”

In their call to action, the organizations vowed to help identify the guilty conspirators who stole from the people, and participate in citizen and voter education campaigns against corruption “so that citizens can discern and elect officials who have good anti-corruption records.”

They also sought the gathering of evidence of corruption against government officials, particularly those in the DPWH, LGUs and COA, and their partners in crime in the private sector, and the filing of charges against them.

Another demand by the groups is the blacklisting of businessmen and contractors found conspiring with the corrupt politicians and officials.

The business and civic associations likewise vowed to lead the individual signing of an integrity pledge whereby the company leader promises not to resort to bribery in exchange for project approvals or favors.

Finally, the financial sector and the Anti-Money Laundering Council were asked to help the trade groups find the money launderers and their unexplained wealth.

Signatories to the joint declaration included the Alliance of Women for Action towards Reform, Alyansa ng Nagkakaisang Mamamayan, Association of CPAs for Sustainability, Brotherhood of Christian Businessmen and Professionals, Cebu Business Club, Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Cebu Leads Foundation, Chamber of Commerce of the Philippine Islands, Connected Women, Federation of Philippine Industries, Filipina CEO Circle, Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines, FinTech Alliance Philippines, Green EDSA Movement, Iloilo Economic Development Foundation, Institute for Solidarity in Asia, Institute of Corporate Directors, Justice Reform Initiative, Management Association of the Philippines, Military and Uniformed Personnel for United Philippines, Nextgen Organization of Women Corporate Directors, People Management Association of the Philippines, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Philippine Women’s Economic Network, Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Shareholders’ Association of the Philippines, and Women’s Business Council Philippines.