British fighter Hatton dead at 46

British fighter Ricky Hatton, who lost to Manny Pacquiao via a second-round knockout in May 2009, was found dead Sunday in his home in Manchester, England.

Authorities in the United Kingdom believe the death was not suspicious.

Hatton, who would have turned 47 years old next month, had fought Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition in 2022 and was hoping to return to the ring once again this December.

After losing to Vyacheslev Senchenko of Ukraine on a stoppage in 2012 in Manchester, Hatton announced his retirement.

By the time he left boxing, Hatton had logged a 45-3 win-loss mark with 32 knockouts.

His other defeat was dealt by Floyd Mayweather in 2007.

During his heyday, Hatton was voted by The Ring Magazine, the Boxing Writers Association of America and by ESPN as their Fighter of the Year in 2005.

After retirement, Hatton, famous for his ultra-aggressive style, worked a promoter and even a trainer.