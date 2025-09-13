US backs Philippines, rejects China’s Scarborough Reef ‘nature reserve’ claim

The United States has expressed strong opposition to China’s plan to designate Scarborough Reef as a “national nature reserve,” calling it a destabilizing move that threatens regional security and the livelihood of Filipino fishermen.

In a statement on 12 September, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed Washington’s support for the Philippines in rejecting Beijing’s claims.

On Scarborough Reef

Press Statement

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State

September 12, 2025

The United States stands with our Philippine ally in rejecting China’s destabilizing plans to establish a “national nature reserve” at Scarborough Reef. Beijing claiming Scarborough Reef as a nature preserve is yet another coercive attempt to advance sweeping territorial and maritime claims in the South China Sea at the expense of its neighbors, including by preventing Filipino fishermen from accessing these traditional fishing grounds.

China’s actions at Scarborough Reef continue to undermine regional stability. The United States calls upon China to abide by the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal’s unanimous decision that China had unlawfully prevented Filipino fishermen from engaging in traditional fishing at Scarborough Reef, which is final and legally binding on both Parties.