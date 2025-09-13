Taiwan Expo 2025 brings 140 firms to Manila for innovation showcase

More than 140 leading Taiwanese companies are set to take part in Taiwan Expo 2025, which will open on 17 September at the SMX Convention Center Manila Function Rooms 1–3. Running until 19 September, the three-day trade event will spotlight innovation, sustainability, and cross-border collaboration between Taiwan and the Philippines.

Organized by the Taiwan International Trade Administration (TITA) and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the expo will serve as a strategic B2B platform for industry leaders, SMEs, and entrepreneurs. It aims to strengthen commercial ties and foster transformative partnerships that support the Philippines’ push for industrial upgrading and sustainable growth.

This year’s showcase will feature solutions organized into five themes: Green & Sustainability, Agritech & Aquatech, Health & Wellness, Smart Technology, and Intelligent Lifestyle. Highlights include renewable energy and water treatment systems, smart farming tools, advanced medical equipment, ICT solutions, and consumer-focused lifestyle products.

The event reflects Taiwan’s global strengths in innovation while directly addressing the Philippines’ development priorities. Organizers emphasized that Taiwan Expo 2025 is more than a trade fair—it is a platform for industrial synergy, knowledge exchange, and long-term collaboration between the two nations.