Pangilinan eyes flood funds to feed students

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan is urging the government to reallocate part of its flood control budget to fund a “Libreng Almusal” (free breakfast) program for public school students, aiming to combat child malnutrition, stunting, school dropouts, and rural poverty.

Pangilinan made the proposal during a recent Senate public hearing, where he co-chaired deliberations on his proposed Libreng Almusal Act alongside the Senate Committees on Basic Education, Local Government and Finance.

“How much additional budget will be needed not just for the stunted children, but for everyone?” Pangilinan asked in his opening remarks.

“Based on that, some of the flood control funds — which would otherwise be wasted or are still being fixed — will be reallocated to this kind of program,” he added.

As Chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, Pangilinan is advocating for a daily breakfast program for all public school students from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

He emphasized that, beyond improving nutritional and educational outcomes, the program can directly support local farmers and fisherfolk through institutional food procurement.

Win for students, farmers

Under the proposed Libreng Almusal Act, 50 percent of the program’s food budget would be allocated for the direct purchase of fresh produce from farmers and fisherfolk, aligning the measure with Pangilinan’s 2019 Sagip Saka Act, which allows national and local government units to buy agricultural products without public bidding.

“Even if only 30 percent or 20 percent is purchased directly from our farmers and fishermen, it would still make a big difference.” Pangilinan said.

“It’s not just additional income for them; we’ll also be able to buy more nutritious food to feed our children, and their food will be fresh.”

He also cited figures showing that the Department of Education currently allocates about P11.7 billion for existing school feeding programs.

Pangilinan believes that the Libreng Almusal initiative could expand the reach and impact of these efforts — especially if backed by more strategic funding.

Further, the senator’s call to divert part of the flood control budget comes amid increasing scrutiny of infrastructure spending, particularly projects deemed delayed or prone to inefficiency and misuse.

Several Senate committees are currently studying the proposed Libreng Almusal law. Pangilinan is optimistic that the measure will gain momentum, especially as calls for improved learning outcomes and better support for farmers continue to mount.

If passed, Pangilinan believes the program could be a game-changer in tackling the interconnected issues of hunger, education, and rural poverty, while promoting a more people-centered approach to national budgeting.