Nepal calms as first woman PM takes charge

KATHMANDU (AFP) — Nepal’s capital on Saturday took a step back towards normality after deadly anti-corruption protests, as daily life returned with a curfew eased and an interim prime minister sworn into office.

Soldiers scaled back their presence on the streets, where they had been deployed in large numbers since Wednesday after violent demonstrations toppled the government and left parliament in flames.

At least 51 people were killed in the worst unrest since the end of a decade-long civil war and the abolition of the monarchy in 2008.

On Friday evening, 73-year-old former chief justice Sushila Karki was sworn in as interim leader, tasked with restoring order and addressing protesters’ demands for a corruption-free future.

Parliament was later dissolved, elections set for 5 March 2026, and work to restore the government began.

By Saturday morning, the mood on the streets was calmer, with markets opening, traffic returning and families visiting temples.

‘Satisfied today’

For many Nepalis, Karki’s appointment carried both symbolic weight and the promise of change.

“Nepal has got its first woman prime minister,” said Suraj Bhattarai, 51, a social worker.

“We think that the prime minister — our former chief justice — will address Nepal’s fight against corruption and take good governance forward.”

The appointment of Karki, known for her independence, came after intense negotiations by army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel and President Ram Chandra Paudel, including with “Gen Z” representatives, the loose umbrella title of the youth protest movement.

Thousands of young activists had used the app Discord to debate the next steps — and name Karki as their choice of next leader.

The new prime minster appeared to be widely welcomed as people sought to put the unrest behind them.