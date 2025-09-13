Mabalacat City eyes Atlu-Bola bypass link

Mabalacat City, Pampanga — The Mabalacat City government is planning to connect the Atlu-Bola Bypass Road to the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Sta. Ines Exit Road, aiming to improve travel efficiency and reduce traffic congestion.

Mayor Geld Aquino met on Friday with Atty. Jose Arturo Tugade, Executive Director of the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB), at their main office in Greenhills, San Juan City to discuss the details of the project. City officials present included Administrator Geraldine Bernardino, CPDO Head Rosanno Paquia, City Engineer Engr. Rod De Leon, City Legal Officer Ponciano Dela Cruz, and other staff to ensure proper implementation.

The meeting follows last month’s discussions with Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the operator of NLEX, to coordinate access road connections. The TRB meeting represents another step toward the seamless integration of the bypass road with the expressway, linking motorists from Sta. Ines directly to Dolores and Tabun.

“The connection will provide a faster travel time and serve as a primary alternative route to avoid heavy traffic along MacArthur Highway and near the Mabalacat City Public Market,” Mayor Aquino said. Local business sectors have also expressed strong support, noting that the project will boost the local economy and create more opportunities. Aquino emphasized that the initiative is a significant step in making Mabalacat City more business-friendly.