Joel Cruz turns life lessons into legacy

The “Lord of Scents” has added another milestone to his already remarkable journey. Joel Cruz, founder of the iconic Aficionado brand, has officially launched his first book, Business 101: What Worked for Me, published by Vibal Foundation, Inc. The book is a candid, inspiring, and practical guide that blends Cruz’s personal story with timeless lessons on entrepreneurship.

From Sampaloc to success

Cruz’s story begins in Sampaloc, Manila, where his humble beginnings shaped his resilience. A psychology graduate of the University of Santo Tomas, he ventured into the fragrance business at a time when creating a Filipino brand from scratch seemed impossible. Twenty-five years later, Aficionado is a household name with expansions in personal care, real estate, hospitality, and franchising.

But behind the empire is a father of eight whose children inspire his drive to keep moving forward. This dual identity—entrepreneur and parent—adds depth to his reflections in the book.

Seven chapters of wisdom

The book unfolds in seven carefully written chapters, each tackling a crucial crossroad in Cruz’s career:

• Education Versus Experience explores the balance between formal learning and real-world lessons.

• Mapping Your Career Path highlights the value of adaptability and self-discovery.

• Employment or Entrepreneurship challenges the notion that success is tied to only one path.

• Franchising Versus Making Your Own Brand explains Cruz’s decision to build Aficionado from the ground up.

• Funding Your Business Venture unpacks the realities of securing capital and managing debt.

• Back to Basics: Business Essentials grounds readers in planning, budgeting, communication, and the role of faith.

• Moving Forward with Gratitude closes the book with a reflection on perseverance, integrity, and the power of being thankful.

Honest, unfiltered storytelling

Unlike glossy success stories, Business 101 emphasizes the failures, doubts, and moments of confusion that shaped Cruz’s grit. “I never thought I would write a book. I did not think anyone would be interested in my story,” he admitted. “But the more I met with young entrepreneurs, students, OFWs, and parents, the more I realized people need real stories—stories that aren’t sugarcoated.”

Cruz insists the book isn’t just about him, but about everyone striving toward their vision despite setbacks. “This book does not only tell my story. It tells our story—a story that shows what can happen when you stick to your vision, work with integrity, and trust God every step of the way.”

A book with purpose

Reviewers have already praised the book for its honesty and accessibility, calling it “an inspiring companion for anyone dreaming of starting their own business.” By weaving together practical advice with lived experience, Cruz hopes his book will resonate with students, professionals, and seasoned entrepreneurs alike.

Published with pride

Vibal Foundation, known for its commitment to culture and education, is proud to add Cruz’s work to its catalog. Since its founding in 2007, the foundation has championed literacy and intellectual discourse through books, programs, and digital platforms.

Business 101: What Worked for Me is now available through Shopee, Lazada, Vibal’s online portal, Fine Philippine Books, and partner bookstores nationwide.