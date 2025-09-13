Japan aids PCG capacity building

As part of Japan’s continued commitment to regional maritime safety and environmental protection, the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) conducted a two-week capacity-building program for the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) from 1 to 12 September.

This initiative was carried out under the Japanese Government’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) framework, which supports sustainable development and institutional strengthening across partner nations.

During the program, a Mobile Cooperation Team (MCT) from the JCG was dispatched to the Philippines to provide hands-on instruction and expert guidance to PCG personnel.

This included crew members assigned to the 44-meter class patrol vessel provided by Japan. Training sessions focused on enhancing towing operation techniques, which are crucial in maritime rescue and emergency scenarios.

In addition to operational training, the JCG team also assessed the PCG’s current equipment and resources for oil analysis, and conducted technical training on oil spill response and environmental impact assessments.

These efforts aim to boost the PCG’s capacity to respond effectively to marine pollution incidents and safeguard coastal ecosystems.

This initiative reflects the deepening maritime cooperation between Japan and the Philippines. The JCG remains committed to supporting the PCG’s mission to ensure maritime safety, security, and environmental stewardship in the region.