IN HOT PURSUIT

TOKYO, Japan (AFP) — Jakob Ingebrigtsen might have hoped it would be third time lucky in his quest for a 1500-meter run world title in Tokyo but he arrives rusty having been laid low by an achilles injury this season.

The 24-year-old Norwegian returns to Tokyo where he won 1500m Olympic gold in 2021, but he has yet to stand on the top step of the podium in the event at an outdoor world championships.

Twice he has been denied gold by British athletes — Jake Wightman in 2022 and Josh Kerr in 2023 — and suffered the crushing disappointment of losing his Olympic title last year, finishing fourth.

Heats for the 1500m are set for Sunday, with semi-finals on Monday and the final scheduled on Wednesday.

Aside from his injury woes, Ingebrigtsen has also had to cope with the stress of a court case brought against his father Gjert this year, who he and his sister Ingrid accused of violence, threats and manipulative behavior.

It resulted in Gjert being cleared on all but one charge of assaulting Ingrid.

However, it is the battle with injury that has taken a toll on him.

“I have taken the trip down to the injury cellar several times this spring, it has been pitch dark there,” he told Norwegian media.

“This is more or less the worst case scenario for me because I have had to sit home and watch the whole season go by.”

Ingebrigtsen admits his preparation has been “unconventional” as he also seeks to win a third successive 5,000m title, but it is asking a lot to prevail in an event loaded with top talent.

His bitter rival Kerr is back to defend his title, having competed in the failed Grand Slam Series, winning in Miami and Philadephia.

Kerr, who makes up an all Scottish trio in the event with Wightman and world indoor silver medallist Neil Gourley, and Ingebrigtsen’s dislike of each other arguably cost them the Olympic title last year.

They battled each other on the final lap and American outsider Cole Hocker, who had yet to beat the duo in 14 races, stole through to take the title, Kerr’s fastest ever time only good enough for silver.

“No, we don’t get along,” Kerr told the BBC.

“Then again, I’m not here to have lots of friends from different places. I’m here to bring medals back to the UK.”

The 27-year-old certainly is talking up his chances, saying he is “here to win” and was “feeling very confident.”

Hocker will also be present, but once again he arrives with a far from impressive form guide: he has not won a 1500m race since his golden moment in Paris last year.

However, like Ingebrigtsen he is attempting a double in Tokyo. He won the 5,000m at the US trials and whilst he says he still has detractors claiming he was a fluke winner he is confident he can make them eat humble pie.

The 24-year-old made a bold prediction that the Ingebrigtsen/Kerr days of dominating the event are over.

“It’s definitely a new era,” Hocker told Mirror Indy.

“It could be a little bit different this year.”

Hocker was himself beaten by an outsider in the US Trials, Jonah Koech taking the tape and declaring he was only 75 percent fit.

If he were to go on and win the title he would emulate fellow Kenya-born Bernard Lagat, who was crowned world champion for the USA in 2007 in Osaka.

The 28-year-old, who earlier this year in Rabat shaved a massive six seconds off his personal best in the event, says for him the outcome is very open.

“Everyone is beatable. I’m beatable, so everyone’s beatable.”