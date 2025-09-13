Dunfee, Perez clinch world walk gold medals

TOKYO, Japan (AFP) — Canada’s Evan Dunfee and Spain’s Maria Perez claimed the opening gold medals on offer at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo with respective victories in the men and women’s 35-kilometer race walking events on Saturday.

Dunfee, 34, clocked two hours, 28 minutes and 22 seconds around the streets of the Japanese capital in sultry conditions to outpace Brazil’s Caio Bonfim.

Japan’s Hayato Katsuki rounded out the podium to the delight of the morning crowd at the National Stadium, which was deprived of fans during the Covid-delayed Olympics in 2021.

“It is a dream come true,” said Dunfee, who earned bronze medals over 50km at the 2019 world championships and the Tokyo Olympics.

In the absence of Spain’s Alvaro Martin (retired) and Italian Massimo Stano (hamstring injury), the last two winners of this title, Dunfee kicked with 5km to walk into the lead and never looked like ceding.

“My coach and I have been together since I was 10 years old and then we set down and set goals to become world champions and to set the world record,” he said.

“We managed to do both this year and it really is a dream come true.”

The race had been anything but easy, however, with Dunfee admitting to struggling.

“In the second half of the race, I found myself in the lead, but still, the last two kilometers felt like the hardest ones I have ever done,” the Canadian said.

“I had to channel all my strength for all the people back home, the ones who supported me.”

Perez defended her 35km race walk title for a third world gold overall.

The 29-year-old, who won double gold in Budapest in 2023 over 20km and 35km, timed 2:39.01 for victory.

Italy’s Antonella Palmisano claimed silver, with Paula Milena Torres of Ecuador taking bronze.

“I wanted to win a medal in two races here so I am happy,” Perez said.

“I need to recover for the 20km (next Saturday) and perform to the best of my ability.”

“I kept fighting throughout the course and this is what race walking is about, to aim to be a better athlete and person.”