Converge Global Business introduces Cyber Resiliency Bundle

Businesses across all industries face two key challenges: rapidly evolving cyber threats and the increasing need for optimized, high-performance network connectivity.

To help organizations tackle these challenges head-on, Converge Global Business, the corporate and large enterprise unit of leading broadband and technology provider Converge, is proud to introduce the Cyber Resiliency Bundle, a comprehensive solution uniting reliable connectivity and SD-WAN technology.

The Cyber Resiliency Bundle is designed to empower businesses with the secure, reliable, and high-performing connectivity they need to remain resilient in today’s digital-first world.

All-in-one solution

Whether it’s ensuring business continuity during a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack or delivering seamless connectivity for mission-critical operations, this innovative bundle offers businesses an all-in-one solution to meet their growing demands.

“Modern organizations can no longer afford downtime, inadequate performance, or vulnerabilities to cyberattacks,” said Converge chief technology officer Paulo Martin Santos. “With the Cyber Resiliency Bundle, we’re equipping businesses with the tools they need to stay operational, secure, and ahead of the curve, all while simplifying network management.”

The bundle provides a holistic approach to cyber resiliency with three core components:

Reliable connectivity: High-speed, uncontended internet ensures consistent performance for critical applications and workflows. This includes Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) for headquarters and cost-effective fiber broadband for branches or Starlink, satellite internet.

Software Defined — Wide Area Network (SD-WAN): support continuous connectivity and fail-over links, more so it provides best-in-class security features such as VPN tunneling between sites, Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), URL & application filtering, data leakage protection, and advanced malware protection, among others.

Full turnkey approach: A one-stop-shop with a single point of contact that manages the entire process — from solution design and hardware procurement to final implementation.

Valuable for industries

This Cyber Resiliency Bundle is particularly valuable for industries like finance, healthcare, retail, and e-commerce, where operational continuity and robust cybersecurity are of critical importance.

Combining these technologies into one package simplifies implementation for IT decision-makers and delivers undeniable value by addressing multiple network and cybersecurity needs simultaneously.

The launch of the Cyber Resiliency Bundle reflects a growing commitment to helping businesses proactively adapt to an increasingly complex digital landscape.

It not only safeguards operations but also provides opportunities for businesses to streamline costs and boost efficiency, making it an integral part of future-ready strategies.