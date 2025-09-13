Coastal clean-up drive in Navotas

𝗖𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗡 𝗦𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗣 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗟𝗔 𝗕𝗔𝗬 Volunteers, coastal residents, and climate advocates led by the Earth Island Institute Asia-Pacific joined forces for a clean-up drive along the shores of Navotas City on Saturday, 13 September 2025, ahead of International Coastal Clean-Up Day. Photograph by John Carlo Magallon for DAILY TRIBUNE

