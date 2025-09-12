Woofs it all about: A doggone talk with 'Furr-ents' Dr. Z Teo and Dr. Aivee Teo

Lexus recently rolled out the red carpet for its most loyal companions — our pets. It was a one-of-a-kind, pet-friendly pop-up that blended luxury and omotenashi (thoughtful hospitality) for our guests’ pets.
The experience reimagined modern luxury through the lens of companionship, showing that life can go beyond the drive and doggie car rides. It was all about about cherishing the everyday moments we share with those we love most, paws included.
An engaging workshop led by Romina of Bork and Hookies had guests using all-natural, human-grade and zero-sugar ingredients to make wholesome gourmet treats that were as delightful as they are nutritious. Complete with a recipe guide to take home, the fun yet intentional activity celebrated the joy of caring for pets with both creativity and thoughtfulness.
We caught up with the Dr. Z and Dr. Aivee Teo, lifestyle tastemaker and devoted furrents who co-hosted and curated the pop-up held at Lexus Mitsukoshi in partnership with Luxuri Pets.
Daily Tribune: Have you always been a pet lover? What is it about (big) dogs that make them your pets of choice?
Dr. Z TEO: I’ve always loved dogs. I started with Saint Bernards, but unfortunately the Philippine climate wasn’t kind to them. That really broke my heart. I asked my brother, who’s a vet in Singapore, to help me find a large breed that could thrive in the tropics. That’s when I discovered the Giant Poodles. The moment I saw them — these magnificent, rare dogs from northern Russia — I fell in love. They look like giant teddy bears but with a noble presence. Beyond their looks, they’re incredibly smart, loyal and affectionate — almost like oversized best friends who can sense your emotions.
When it comes to cars, is Lexus the luxury brand that you prefer? What is it about the Lexus that makes it ‘dog friendly’?
Yes, I love Lexus. Comfort and safety are important, not just for us but also for our dogs. Lexus interiors are spacious and easy to clean, which is a big deal when you’re traveling with Giant Poodles. They have excellent climate control, too — vital in the Philippine heat — so the dogs are always comfortable. It’s those thoughtful details that make it “dog-friendly” for our lifestyle.
Do you have “special” vehicles that you use when you are with the dogs? Do the dogs have special seats in the cars?
Absolutely. With so many large dogs, practicality is key — we have a very big van! It’s the only way to comfortably fit our family and the dogs when we go around town. Inside, we’ve designed the space so they can sit and move safely. They don’t have individual seats, but they definitely have their own spots. They love riding together, almost like kids on a school bus — it’s always organized chaos.
Luxuri Pets is well known for its service. How do you make sure that the boutique is always in tip-top shape?
For me, it’s about standards and consistency. With our Giant Poodles, we’ve seen how grooming, nutrition and a safe environment make all the difference. At Luxuri Pets, we apply the same philosophy. We set the bar high in terms of care and cleanliness, and we never compromise. Pets deserve the same quality of service and attention to detail that people expect in luxury clinics.
Do your own dogs get treated for special services at Luxuri Pets? Do they have a favorite service in the grooming center?
Oh, yes, of course. Our Z Giant Poodles are regulars at Luxuri Pets. Grooming is their absolute favorite — partly because they love the attention, and partly because it’s essential for their coats. After a session, they come out looking fresh, smelling amazing and strutting like supermodels. The dogs know it, we know it — and everyone can tell when they’ve had their “spa day” because the family immediately gives them cuddles.
What is the best “doggy dad” advice you would give to a first-time pet owner?
The best advice I can give is this: when you bring a dog into your home, you’re not just owning a pet — you’re gaining a family member. Especially with big breeds like giant poodles, you need patience, time and commitment. Be prepared for grooming, training and giving up some of your personal space. But if you’re all in, the love and loyalty you’ll receive in return will transform your life. They’ll teach you about responsibility, joy and unconditional love every single day.
Lovingly listening the whole time was Dr. Aivee. “Has she always been a pet lover?” we ask.
“I’ve always liked dogs, but my real fondness for them grew because of Z. His passion for dogs is contagious, and when we got married, he opened my eyes to how special they are. Over time, I began to see dogs not just as pets, but as true companions with different personalities,” she shared. “Watching our kids grow up with the dogs has been amazing—our dogs have taught them empathy, patience, and responsibility. They’ve really completed our family in a special way.”
“What is the best grooming service in Luxuri Pets, something you would recommend to your equally fabulous pet-loving clients,” we ask.
“At Luxuri Pets, our full grooming service is what we’re best known for, and it’s the one I always recommend,” Doc Aivee shares. “We take pride in delivering a premium experience that includes expert haircuts — like our signature Z Giant Poodle cut — tailored to each pet’s breed and personality. It’s not just about style; it’s about their comfort and health. After a session, they come out looking fabulous, smelling wonderful, and feeling refreshed. It truly is a spa day for pets, and both owners and dogs love the transformation.”
A life with pets is never just a life, that is what we learn from Doc Z and Doc Aivee. It is a life worth living – and the pampering – that is always worth lavishing on our companions who love us no matter what and, yes, unconditionally.