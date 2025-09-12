Woofs it all about: A doggone talk with 'Furr-ents' Dr. Z Teo and Dr. Aivee Teo

The experience reimagined modern luxury through the lens of companionship, showing that life can go beyond the drive and doggie car rides. It was all about about cherishing the everyday moments we share with those we love most, paws included.

An engaging workshop led by Romina of Bork and Hookies had guests using all-natural, human-grade and zero-sugar ingredients to make wholesome gourmet treats that were as delightful as they are nutritious. Complete with a recipe guide to take home, the fun yet intentional activity celebrated the joy of caring for pets with both creativity and thoughtfulness.

We caught up with the Dr. Z and Dr. Aivee Teo, lifestyle tastemaker and devoted furrents who co-hosted and curated the pop-up held at Lexus Mitsukoshi in partnership with Luxuri Pets.

Daily Tribune: Have you always been a pet lover? What is it about (big) dogs that make them your pets of choice?

Dr. Z TEO: I’ve always loved dogs. I started with Saint Bernards, but unfortunately the Philippine climate wasn’t kind to them. That really broke my heart. I asked my brother, who’s a vet in Singapore, to help me find a large breed that could thrive in the tropics. That’s when I discovered the Giant Poodles. The moment I saw them — these magnificent, rare dogs from northern Russia — I fell in love. They look like giant teddy bears but with a noble presence. Beyond their looks, they’re incredibly smart, loyal and affectionate — almost like oversized best friends who can sense your emotions.

When it comes to cars, is Lexus the luxury brand that you prefer? What is it about the Lexus that makes it ‘dog friendly’?

Yes, I love Lexus. Comfort and safety are important, not just for us but also for our dogs. Lexus interiors are spacious and easy to clean, which is a big deal when you’re traveling with Giant Poodles. They have excellent climate control, too — vital in the Philippine heat — so the dogs are always comfortable. It’s those thoughtful details that make it “dog-friendly” for our lifestyle.

Do you have “special” vehicles that you use when you are with the dogs? Do the dogs have special seats in the cars?

Absolutely. With so many large dogs, practicality is key — we have a very big van! It’s the only way to comfortably fit our family and the dogs when we go around town. Inside, we’ve designed the space so they can sit and move safely. They don’t have individual seats, but they definitely have their own spots. They love riding together, almost like kids on a school bus — it’s always organized chaos.