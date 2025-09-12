Rapid manhunt collars regional most-wanted in Rizal

Joint operatives of the Antipolo City Police Station Tracker Team, CIDG Rizal PFU, and 404th A MC RMFB4A arrested a regional-level most-wanted person during a manhunt operation in Barangay Calumpang, Binangonan, Rizal, on Thursday night.

The accused, identified only by the alias “Arn,” 32, a construction worker and resident of the barangay, was apprehended by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court of Binangonan, Branch 69, for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002), with no bail recommended.

He is now detained at the CIDG Rizal PFU custodial facility, and the warrant has been returned to the issuing court.