Army pushing people-centered modernization, says Nafarrete

The chief of the Philippine Army said the organization is advancing people-centered modernization initiatives to enhance its relevance and effectiveness in combat operations.

In his visit to Camp Alejandro Melchor this weekend, Army Chief Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete highlighted the crucial role of the Research Development Center (RDC) in driving the Army’s modernization efforts.

He also expressed his appreciation for their behind-the-scene work, noting that while RDC staff may not serve on the frontlines, their innovations and research are central to ensuring the Army’s operational readiness and effectiveness.

“Every project, innovation, and study you undertake is an investment in the safety, effectiveness, and survivability of our troops in the field,” he said.

Nafarrete emphasized that modernization is not just about acquiring new equipment or systems, but about enabling soldiers to perform their missions more safely and efficiently.

He reaffirmed his commitment to “people-centered innovation,” urging RDC personnel to design technologies and systems with the soldier in mind.