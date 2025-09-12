Aeta farmers see bountiful harvest

A 10-hectare farm operated by Aeta farmers is yielding its first major harvest as part of a provincial government initiative to promote food sustainability and provide livelihoods.

Officials including Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda and Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian were present as 200 Aeta farmers harvested crops like rice, chili, peanuts, corn, cassava and sweet potatoes.

The crops were grown from seedlings provided by the provincial government.

The project is located at the Floridablanca National Agricultural School, which has a 30-year agreement with the provincial government to use the land for farming.

The government provides the farmers with seedlings and fertilizers, buys a portion of the crops to supply local feeding programs and hospitals, and provides vehicles to transport the produce to market stalls.

Gatchalian announced that the Aeta farmers will also be included in the DSWD’s “Cash-for-Work” program.

In addition to the long-term support, the DSWD provided the farmers with immediate relief goods while the provincial government gave them cash assistance.