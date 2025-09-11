Zaragosa stands tall, grabs 1-shot lead

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL — In a tense and weather-challenged finish, Rupert Zaragosa held steady through pouring rain to secure a one-shot lead over Keanu Jahns in a thrilling third round of the ICTSI Negros Occidental Challenge here on Thursday.

Known more for precision than power, Zaragosa proved once again that golf isn’t a long-drive contest — it’s about precision and poise under pressure. The diminutive ace rose above a pair of the Philippine Golf Tour’s biggest hitters — Jahns and Clyde Mondilla — to wrest control at 10-under 200 with a 64 at the Marapara course.

The final group endured a 40-minute weather delay after a heavy downpour struck just after their second shots on the par-5 18th.

With soaked fairways and an unpredictable green, conditions were far from ideal when play resumed. But Zaragosa remained composed under pressure, closing with a tap-in par to cap a bogey-free six-under and seize the lead.

Zaragosa nearly rolled in a long birdie putt that hit the pin before settling inches from the hole, setting up the easy par and clinching the solo lead. In contrast, Jahns, who came in with back-to-back wins at Caliraya Springs and Binitin, stumbled after misjudging his third shot, sailing past the green.

His chip came up short of the intended landing area and he needed two putts to finish, resulting in a closing bogey and an otherwise stellar 66. He slipped to solo second at 201.

Mondilla made a late push with birdies on Nos. 15 and 17 before settling for a routine par on the last hole for a 67, slipping to joint third with Aidric Chan at 202. Chan also mounted a charge with a 64 to keep his breakthrough bid alive in the P2 million championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

“My putting is better now compared to the first two days. I had a better feel of the wet green,” Zaragosa said.

“I’m so happy to have performed well today.”

He shared that the slight weather shift toward the end of the round didn’t bother them much.

“The round was already done so we were not really affected,” he said.