Perlas shine anew, extend win streak

Discovery-Rizal showed no signs of slowing down as it stretched its winning streak to five games with a 70-58 victory over Pangasinan-Solar Home in the 2025 Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League regular season presented by Akari late Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

A balanced offensive effort spearheaded by Tantoy Ferrer, Raiza Palmera-Dy and Allana Lim powered Perlas into a share of the top spot, creating a three-way tie with New Zealand-Bluefire and San Juan-DN Steel at 5-2.

It was a wire-to-wire win for Discovery-Rizal, which seized control from the opening buzzer and built a lead as large as 21 points, 55-34, after an Angel Anies triple with two minutes left in the third, never relinquishing its grip the rest of the way.

“We were controlling the ball game, but there were some lapses. It shouldn’t happen again. If we want to make it to the top two, we should not let our guards down,” Perlas head coach Derrick Pumaren said.

“There were parts of the game that we struggled, and we made them come back and turned the ball over. We were thinking that the game was over, but there was still an eternity of basketball. So we just have to keep our concentration and focus out there,” he added.

Ferrer led the way, scoring 16 points and hauling down 17 rebounds to go along with four assists, two steals, and one block in 33 minutes of action for Discovery-Rizal.

Palmera-Dy scattered 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block, while Lim tallied 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Tacky Tacatac added nine points, Joy Galica had eight markers, while the pair of Lovejoy Candelario and Anies chipped in six points apiece in the victory.

The Perlas eye their sixth straight victory when they take on San Juan-DN Steel on 21 September at the Ynares Center Montalban.

On the other hand, Gabi Bade paced the Suns, who dropped to 3-4 after suffering their third consecutive loss, with 13 points, nine rebounds and seven rebounds.

LJ Miranda had 11 points and seven rebounds, while Ara Abaca chimed in with 10 points and four assists.