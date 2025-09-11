NBA probes Beasley gambling allegations

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — The National Basketball Association (NBA) is conducting its own probe into gambling allegations involving Malik Beasley, the free-agent guard investigated by federal officials earlier this year, league commissioner Adam Silver confirmed on Wednesday.

“I’ll only say the investigation is ongoing,” Silver said after the NBA’s board of governors meeting in New York.

“As I understand it, there’s still a federal investigation that’s ongoing of Malik Beasley as well,” Silver said.

“We will address whatever is presented to us in his case.”

ESPN, citing Beasley’s attorney Steve Haney, had reported earlier Wednesday that the player was “fully cooperating” with the National Basketball Association’s investigation.

ESPN reported the probe stemmed from allegations of improper gambling on NBA games and prop bets from the 2023-2024 season, when Beasley was with the Milwaukee Bucks.

ESPN reported in June that the 28-year-old was under federal investigation by the US District Attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York.

In August, Haney told ESPN that Beasley was “no longer a target” of that federal probe, which resulted in four guilty pleas related to a gambling conspiracy that involved former NBA player Jontay Porter.

However, it remained unclear whether Beasley could still face charges, with Haney telling the Detroit News last month that he has “no idea” if Beasley might still be charged with a crime.

Beasley, who signed as a free agent with Detroit in July 2024, averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists over a career-high 82 games with the Pistons last season.

Other NBA stops for Beasley, the 19th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, include Denver, Minnesota, Utah and the Los Angeles Lakers.