Muntinlupa mayor named RNAC awardee

(September 11 2025) Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon received the award as an Outstanding LGUs in Nutrition Program Implementation and Management during the 2025 Regional Nutrition Awarding Ceremony held at Quezon City on Thursday September 11 2025. The Regional Nutrition Evaluation Team conducted an evaluation on April 22 to June 11 2025 and visited all 17 LGUs in NCR to evaluate their 2024 nutrition programs, the ceremony recognizing and celebrating the best practices and outstanding contributions in nutrition governance and community health in the region. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











