Erwin Tulfo files 10 bills vs corruption

Senator Erwin Tulfo has filed 10 legislative measures aimed at strengthening the government’s anti-corruption campaign, boosting transparency, and reinforcing accountability in public service.

At the center of his reform agenda is Senate Bill 1359, which seeks to double jail time for graft and corruption from the current 6-15 years to 12-30 years.

“Public officers and employees must at all times be accountable to the people, serve them with utmost responsibility, integrity, loyalty, and efficiency, act with patriotism and justice, and lead modest lives,” Tulfo said.

“By increasing the penalties, we are sending a clear message that betrayal of public trust has severe consequences.”

He also proposed amendments to the Bank Secrecy Act, allowing courts or authorized investigative bodies to examine bank transactions of public officials.

To promote transparency, Tulfo filed his version of the Freedom of Information Bill. Under SB 1361, the SALNs (Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth) of national officials and contracts valued at P50 million or more must be published online automatically, without the need for a formal request.

“An informed citizenry is vital to democracy. Access to accurate and reliable information empowers Filipinos to participate in governance and hold officials accountable,” Tulfo added.

He has also formally requested to co-author Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III’s bill creating an Independent People’s Commission to investigate anomalies in government projects.

In response to the ongoing probe into alleged corruption in flood control projects, Tulfo filed a bill that would impose tougher penalties on contractors and officials found violating public works contracts, including license revocation and potential criminal charges.

Senate Bill No. 1362 aims to close accountability gaps by restricting the foreign travel of government officials under investigation, ensuring they remain in the country while facing legal scrutiny. Penalties include dismissal from service, permanent disqualification, imprisonment of up to 12 years, and fines ranging from P500,000 to P2 million.

Tulfo also filed SB 1360, proposing a 30-year national infrastructure master plan and the creation of the MIND (Masterplan for Infrastructure and National Development) Council to streamline and strengthen long-term infrastructure planning.

“The lack of continuity in our infrastructure plans has caused delays, wasted resources and missed opportunities. We need a framework that transcends political timelines,” Tulfo stressed.

Complementing this, he filed SB 1358, the Budget Modernization Bill, aiming to overhaul the budgeting process to promote transparency, fiscal discipline and public participation — timed amid debates over the 2025 national budget.

Tulfo also raised concerns about the Commission on Elections’ reliance on LGUs for office space, warning this may expose it to subtle political pressure that could undermine electoral integrity.

Lastly, he filed a resolution seeking an inquiry into the poor implementation of the Ease of Doing Business Act, citing continued complaints from foreign investors about bureaucratic red tape.

“By pushing for these reforms, we are laying out a stronger defense against corruption, safeguarding our coffers, and ensuring that the government will render genuine public service,” Tulfo said.

“The fight does not end in filing these measures; we will shepherd these and ensure that these will be implemented properly.”