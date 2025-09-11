Calm before the storm

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP) — US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley said he’s “very far along” in plotting pairings for the biennial match play showdown with Europe but welcomed the chance to build team chemistry in this week’s US PGA Tour stop in Napa, California.

“We’re 90 percent (decided), I’d say,” Bradley said of the US partnerships he plans to send out against Europe when the Ryder Cup tees off at Bethpage Black in New York on 26 September.

“One of our goals was to have the guys prepared, ready to know who they’re playing with. Especially in alternate shot, I think that’s more important.”

“I think best ball, you can have a little more leeway there, but we’re pretty set here with what we’re going to do,” Bradley said.

Nevertheless, he said having 10 of his 12-strong team teeing it up in this week’s Procore Championship at Silverado Resort was invaluable.

“I think the more times we’re together, the better,” Bradley said.

The Fall events normally feature players aiming to improve or secure their Tour status for the following season.

But this week, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the field, where he is joined by US Ryder Cup teammates J.J. Spaun, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Harris English, Ben Griffin and Cameron Young.

Only Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau are absent — Schauffele because he and his wife, Maya, recently welcomed the birth of a son and DeChambeau because his jump to LIV Golf makes him ineligible to play a PGA Tour event.

DeChambeau did fly in for a team dinner on Tuesday, Bradley said, praising his willingness to do so even as hostility lingers between LIV and the PGA Tour and a deal to unite them remains stalled.

“We’re in an awkward spot with where we sit in the golf world,” Bradley said.

“A lot of that responsibility has fallen on Bryson. He has to make a much bigger effort than a lot of the guys.”

“He’s been incredible,” Bradley added.

“I think it’s a testament to what a good teammate Bryson is. I think it’s actually really cool to see, for the guys to see — it’s easy for the guys to come play here and come to dinner.”

“Bryson’s got to get on a plane, he’s got to come to these meetings, and I think it’s a great thing, shows the commitment that Bryson has for the team. He’s going to be a huge asset for us.”

Otherwise, Bradley said, the gathering of team members is a good chance for Ryder Cup rookies Griffin and Young to be around more experienced team members.

“I think this setting is great because it’s outside the bubble of the Ryder Cup, where the stress is high and we’re able to see the guys relax and talk to each other,” Bradley said.

“I think it’s really important.”